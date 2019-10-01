Armsprime Media Launches the Viral Bhayani App

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Armsprime Media Pvt. Ltd. a tech-based media company that builds and produces apps for celebrities and social media influencers proudly announces the launch of The Viral Bhayani App. One of the worlds most followed paparazzi photographers launches an app that promises to be your one stop destination for Bollywood entertainment. Saurabh Kushwah, Founder & CEO quotes: It gives us great pleasure to announce the launch of The Viral Bhayani App. As a company, we look to diversify our portfolio of social influencer offerings. Our key focus is the unique technology we have created and the level of customization we can do in break-speed time. We give the power to content creators to increase their fan engagement, monetize their content and own the channel they operate. We have a lot of exciting features in-store and with our AI-backed tech, content creators now have the opportunity of defining the value of their content and monetizing it. It helps creators decide price points of their own content and enables us to produce hyper-personalized and exclusive content for them.About The Viral Bhayani AppViral Bhayani is one of the most followed paparazzi photographers in the world, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. His app boasts of a lot of exciting features and content such as unseen footage, exclusive interviews, live videos and all the latest Bollywood news, updates and gossip. The Bollywood buffs are in for a treat with an intriguing Fan Leaderboard that promises exciting prizes for the Fan of the Month. Welcome to your one stop destination for Bollywood entertainment!About Armsprime TechnologyIn the ever-changing world of social media and influencers, Armsprime puts the powers in your hand to create and manage your own content. We offer a 360-turnkey solution from designing your app, customised features, content, production to marketing and getting the maximum out of your content.We drive engagement and make sure you are compensated and not the networks. Where communication is direct, and the control is in your hands.We are Armsprime - The Digital You.Download The Viral Bhayani App: http://onelink.to/eacq5xFor more information, visit: www.armsprime.comOr contact: info@armsprime.com PWRPWR