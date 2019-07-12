Army begins online registration for recruitment rally in J&K

Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) The Army has begun online registration for its ten-day recruitment rally in Jammu and Kashmir from September 1, a defence spokesperson said. The rally, in which all categories of soldiers will be recruited, will be held at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Reasi district's Talwara, he said. Eligible candidates from Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts can take part, he said. "Online registration is mandatory and it has begun from July 3. It will go on till August 16 at the Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in," the spokesman said. Admit cards for the rally will be sent through registered the e-mail address, the official said. He said candidates should reach the venue on the date and time mentioned in the cards. PTI AB INDIND