Army bids adieu to officer martyred in Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Army Saturday paid tributes to major Shahi Dharan V Nair who was killed along with another soldier in an IED explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir."Tributes to our brave Martyr Maj Nair were paid by General Officer Commanding of Ace of Spades Division Maj Gen H Dharmarajan at Rajouri and Inspector General of Police Jammu, M K Sinha and other senior officers at technical airport Jammu," a defence spokesperson said. The 33-year-old major along with rifleman Jiwan Gurung (24) were killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, he added.The mortal remains of the officer, who had over 11 years service in the army, was brought to Rajouri cantonment before being flown to his home town of Pune for the last rites in a service aircraft, the spokesperson said.Major Nair He is survived by his wife Trupti Shashidharan Nair.After holding the wreath laying ceremony of Gurung, who hails from West Bengal, his mortal remains will be flown to his home town for the last rites, the spokesman said further. PTI TAS RHL