Army celebrates 'Vijay Diwas' in J-K

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Sunday led his men and celebrated the 47th anniversary of Vijay Diwas, marking India's military victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.The celebration commemorated with a wreath-laying ceremony at 'Dhruva Shahid Smarak' by Lieutenant Gen Singh at Udhampur garrison with traditional enthusiasm, a defence spokesperson said.Each year December 16 is celebrated as 'Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971. The victory is unique and unparalled as it was on this day that 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered to the Indian Army eventuating in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.On this occasion, the Army commander complimented the rank and file of northern command for their steadfastness, dedication and selflessness, the spokesperson said.He said the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to rededicate themselves in the service of the nation and confront new challenges with professionalism and courage.The spokesperson said a grand and solemn wreath-laying ceremony was also organised with full military honours at 'Balidan Stambh' here.A large number of serving and retired soldiers were present on the occasion, he said.General Officer Commanding (GOC), Tiger Division, Maj Gen Sharad Kapur paid tribute to the gallant soldiers at 'Balidan Stambh'.Among others, Maj Gen (retd) Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Hony Capt (retd) Bana Singh and a large number of serving officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans of the 'Tiger Division' paid homage to the brave soldiers, who laid down their precious lives for the country during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, he said.The spokesperson said the sounding of the 'last post' on bugles revived proud memories of the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers, who valiantly fought to safeguard the integrity and unity of the country. PTI TAS KJ