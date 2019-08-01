Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat begins two-day visit to Kashmir, reviews security situation

Srinagar, Aug 1 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Thursday began his two-day visit to Kashmir and reviewed the prevailing security situation in the valley. Gen Rawat arrived in Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit to the Valley to review the prevailing security situation, a defence spokesman said. He said the chief of Army staff, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the formations and units deployed in the hinterland in north Kashmir. Gen Rawat, the spokesman said, was briefed by the local commanders on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the valley. During his interaction with the soldiers on the ground, Gen Rawat lauded them for their high levels of morale and motivation, he said, adding the COAS further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. The chief of Army staff also visited the Army Goodwill School at Mazbug, Sopore, in Baramulla district and interacted with the students and the staff. The school has constantly been striving to develop its infrastructure and is now one of the finest educational institutions of the area, the spokesman said. He said the children were thrilled to get an opportunity to meet Gen Rawat, who encouraged them to aspire to achieve success in life through education and hard work and to make full use of the opportunities available. The interaction with the chief of Army staff left an indelible mark on students which would undoubtedly inspire them to achieve greater goals in life, the spokesman said. Subsequently, the COAS was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at Badami Bagh Cantonment here on the overall situation and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps, he said. Later in the day, the Army chief called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan and apprised him about the overall security situation in the valley, including stringent enforcement of the counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control. They also discussed the vital importance of a fully integrated inter-service approach being used for planning and executing counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland, the spokesman said, adding the governor appreciated the Army's role in restoring and preserving peace in the state. PTI SSB MIJ AQS