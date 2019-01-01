Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat reviews security situation along LoC

Srinagar, Jan 1 (PTI) Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat spent the first day of 2019 with troops in the Kashmir Valley and reviewed the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland, a spokesman said Tuesday. The Army chief, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt, visited the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir, where he interacted with the troops and was briefed about the recent counter-infiltration operations. "The Army chief was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops, and further exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality," the spokesman said. Later in the day, Gen Rawat interacted with senior police officials and discussed the prevailing internal security situation in the valley. The Army chief also appreciated the seamless cooperation and synergy being maintained among all the agencies, the spokesman said. PTI SSB SNESNE