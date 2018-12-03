Army chief hails Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Army chief Bipin Rawat Monday felicitated the team of The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers of Indian Army for undertaking Ultra Cycling Expedition, in which it covered a distance of 25,000 km within three months. The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) undertook the expedition as part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The expedition was flagged off on August 15. The team was felicitated by General Rawat at India Gate. "It is an important day for EME because your core has achieved a milestone for which your men have worked really hard. It is not easy to cycle for 250 kilometres every day. I know cycling for 250-300 km in one day can only be done if you have the will to do it," he said.The Army chief also hailed the team for achieving many national and international records during the expedition. "The core of EME has contributed in sports and adventure sports. The sportsmen have accomplished feats that the country and the Indian Army are proud of," he said. The team covered a distance of 25,000 km within 120 days and completed the Golden Quadrilateral.PTI SLB SRY