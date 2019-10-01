Army Chief holds talks with Maldivian foreign minister in Male

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Tuesday held talks with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in Male during which the two countries resolved to further deepen strategic ties to effectively deal with common threats, officials said.Gen. Rawat and Shahid reviewed the evolving regional security situation and resolved to expand bilateral defence and security cooperation, they said.Number of issues of mutual concern encompassing regional and global security were discussed while emphasising the need of synergy to counter common threats, the officials said.Separately, Gen Rawat addressed officers of Maldivian Armed Forces on India's security perspective. In his address, he emphasised on Indian Ocean Region, highlighting the need for ensuring freedom of navigation in the critical sea lanes to ensure stable security environment.The Army Chief also handed over vehicles and various military spares to Chief of Defence Forces of Maldives Major General Abdulla Shamaal."These equipment will enhance the operational and functional efficiency of Maldivian Armed Force," said an Army official here.Gen Rawat began his five-day-long visit of the Maldives on Sunday. The Maldives, due to its centrality to Indian Ocean region, has always held strategic importance for India.India has been extending support to Maldivian defence forces in helping them enhance their capacity and capability. It is Gen Rawat's first foreign visit after taking charge as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) from outgoing IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Friday.Defence and security ties between the two countries were back on track after Ibrahim Mohamed Solih became president of Maldives last November, defeating Abdulla Yameen in the elections.Yameen was perceived to be close to China as Beijing expanded its influence over Maldives during his presidency.The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the Yameen imposed emergency in the country on February 5 last year.India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency had lasted for 45 days.Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives last November to attend Solih's swearing-in ceremony. Modi paid a bilateral visit to Maldives in June, which was his first foreign visit after re-election as prime minister.The visit reflected the importance India attaches to the Maldives.During the visit, Modi inaugurated a coastal surveillance radar system and a composite training centre for the Maldivian defence forces.The strategically-located Indian Ocean island nation is an important neighbour for India and both countries were enhancing defence and security cooperation, particularly in the maritime sphere. PTI MPB ZMN