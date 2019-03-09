Army chief reviews operational preparedness along western border

/R New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Amid tension with Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, Army Chief Bipin Rawat Saturday visited the Western Command Headquarters and reviewed the operational preparedness along the western front. During his visit, the Western Army Commander, Lieutenant General Surender Singh, briefed the Army chief on the current operational situation, prevailing security environment and preparedness of the formations, specially in Amritsar and Samba sectors, a statement said.The Army chief directed the formations to ensure continued state of vigilance and to be prepared to decisively deal with emerging challenges that may develop, it said.The Air Force struck a terror training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan, on February 26. A day later, Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations. However, the IAF thwarted their plan.The strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp had come 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir in which 40 personnel were killed. PTI PR GVS