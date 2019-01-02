Army Chief reviews security in militancy-infested south Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Wednesday visited the militancy-infested south Kashmir to review the security situation and counter-insurgency operations in the region, officials said."Continuing with his visit to the Valley, the Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat reviewed the prevailing security situation and strategy for counter terrorist operations in the hinterland," an army official said. Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Rawat was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps, the official said. Rawat visited the formations and units deployed in south Kashmir, where he was briefed by the local Commanders on existing security situation and the measures instituted to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley, the official added.During his interaction with the soldiers on ground, the Chief of Army Staff lauded them for their high levels of morale and dedication and further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively, the official added. Rawat had arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit. PTI MIJ RHL