Army chief reviews security on Indo-Pak border

Bikaner, Mar 5 (PTI) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday visited the Indo-Pak border in western sector of Rajasthan and took stock of the situation. Gen Rawat was briefed about the operational preparedness by the Army officers in the western sector, defence sources said. He also gave them necessary directions and asked them to remain alert and vigilant. Four districts of Rajasthan -- Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer -- share more than 1,000 km-long border with Pakistan. PTI CORR SDA SNESNE