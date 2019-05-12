Army chief to visit forward areas during three-day Himachal visit

Shimla, May 12 (PTI) Army chief General Bipin Rawat will visit forward areas of Himachal Pradesh's capital during his three-day visit here to have a firsthand view of the security situation and the preparedness of the troops deployed, a defence spokesperson said.Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat arrived here on Sunday, he said. He will call upon Governor Acharya Devvrat, the spokesperson said.On arrival at Annandale, the Army chief was received by Chief of Staff Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Lt Gen G S Sangha and his wife Amanpreet Kaur Sangha. The chief of the Army Staff in due course of his visit will take stock of the institutionalised training being undertaken in the 32 category 'A' establishments in the Indian Army, he said.He will be briefed on new initiatives being initiated by ARTRAC headquarters in keeping with technological developments in the environment. Gen Rawat will also interact with veterans and their families located in Shimla, the spokesperson added. PTI DJI DPBDPB