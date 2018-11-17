Army chief visits Central Command headquarters

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Army chief General Bipin Rawat visited Central Command headquarters and 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre (11 GRRC) here, a defence official said Saturday.In a statement, a defence PRO said, "The chief of Army staff was briefed by Lieutenant General Abhay Krishna, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, on various operational and administrative aspects. "General Rawat expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made toensure capability enhancement and operational effectiveness ofthe forces and development of infrastructure in the centralsector," he said. The Army chief conveyed his appreciation to the Surya Command for achieving a high degree of operational preparedness. During his visit on Friday and Saturday, he also attended Welfare Association meet held at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre, he said. PTI NAV DPB