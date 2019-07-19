Army chief visits J-K, reviews operational preparedness

Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Army chief General Bipin Rawat visited Drass sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the armed forces, a defence spokesman said here. "General Rawat was briefed by the General Officer Commanding, 'Fire & Fury' Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness in the sector," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. He said the Army chief also interacted with soldiers deployed on the Line of Control (LoC). General Rawat was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command. While interacting with the jawans, he appreciated the tenacity and resolve of the soldiers guarding the borders in the harsh terrain and extreme weather conditions. Recalling the valour and sacrifice of troops who fought in Operation Vijay in Drass sector in 1999, he exhorted all ranks to execute their assigned tasks with the same zeal, vigour and responsibility. He also called upon all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps to re-dedicate themselves towards upholding the values that the Indian Army stands for. PTI MIJ SMNSMN