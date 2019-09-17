Army chief visits Leh, interacts with members of 15th Finance Commission

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat visited Leh belt of Ladakh sector on Tuesday and interacted with members of the 15th Finance Commission, officials said. Gen Rawat visited headquarters of the Fire & Fury (14th) Corps and interacted with N K Singh, chairman and other members of the 15th Finance Commission, they said. The Finance Commission team is in Ladakh Sector as part of their visit to field formations of the Indian Army to understand the conditions under which troops are operating and assess the requirement of financial outlays to meet the modernisation and infrastructure development requirements of the Army, they said. Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps were also present during the interaction, in which issues related to the Northern Command were discussed. Gen Rawat highlighted the peculiar terrain, weather and altitude challenges of Ladakh sector, which require specialised equipment and skills for performing operational tasks. He also apprised the Finance Commission that the focus on improving connectivity to the border areas in the recent years had greatly improved the efficacy of the troops deployed along the borders. Having seen the tough conditions in which own troops are deployed and performing their duties, members of the Finance Commission appreciated the dedication and commitment of the Indian Army, while defending the borders of the nation, in such far-flung areas. They assured the Indian Army of all support required to discharge their duties effectively, the officials said. PTI AB SNESNE