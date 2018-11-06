Army chief visits Nelang valley on Indo-China border

Uttarkashi, Nov 6 (PTI) Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Tuesday visited Nelang valley on the India-China border in the district to greet the soldiers on Diwali. The Army chief arrived at Nelang valley at around 8.30 in the morning to greet Garhwal Scout, Mahar regiment and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers deployed there on Diwali, SDM Bhatwari, Devendra Singh Negi said.General Rawat spent around two hours with the soldiers and also reviewed the situation at the border.He then visited Harshil in the district where he was accorded a grand reception by the Army.From Harshil, the Army chief went to Gangotri to pay obeisance at the temple there. There are around nine border outposts of the Army and the ITBP in Nelang valley which are located at a height of 1,200-1,700 feet. PTI CORR ALM SRY