Army chief visits Sapta Shakti Command headquarters in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the headquarters of Sapta Shakti Command here, a defence spokesperson said. During the visit, Rawat interacted with the troops and complimented them for maintaining the highest standards of training, operational readiness and civil-military synergy, he said. General Rawat was accompanied by his wife and president of Army Wives Welfare Association Madhulika Rawat. She interacted with the wives of army officers and appreciated the efforts put in by regional AWWA in skilling and making the women self-dependent. The spokesperson said that the itinerary also included his visit to 61 Cavalry, the only horse-mounted cavalry regiment of the Indian Army. PTI AG SMN