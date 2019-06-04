Army chief visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat visited the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday.Rawat paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, officials said.The Army chief was received by Simrandeep Singh, chief executive officer of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and Jagdish Mehra, deputy CEO of the board, they said.He also visited the Bhairon Temple before departing for Katra, the officials added.General Rawat accompanied Rajnath Singh on his first official visit as the Union Defence Minister to the Siachen glacier on Monday. PTI AB IJT