Army chopper makes emergency landing in a field in Rajasthan's Barmer district

Barmer, Oct 24 (PTI) A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing in an open field in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday after it developed a technical snag, a Defence spokesperson said.The helicopter was on a routine flying mission from Utarlai (Barmer) to Jodhpur. "The pilot, co-pilot and a technician, who were in the helicopter, are safe," Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.Police said the landing was made in an open field at Chidiya village near Barmer's Baytoo area. PTI SDA TDSTDS