Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crash lands in JK, no casualties

Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had a narrow escape when a helicopter carrying him and his staff crash-landed in Poonch in Jammu region on Thursday, officials said.The Advanced Light Helicopter was on its way from forward area in Jammu to Srinagar when it developed a snag and had to crash land at Bedar area in Poonch district, the officials said.A civilian is reported to have suffered injuries, they said.Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of a seven-member crew, including two pilots. The army general and others were taken to a nearby army medical centre for examination, the officials said, adding there were no serious injuries to anyone in the crew. Lt Gen Singh was on a visit to forward areas of XVI corps which has been witnessing cross border shelling from Pakistan side quite regularly these days. PTI SKL NESZMN