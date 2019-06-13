Army cleanliness drive gives facelift to Jammu outskirts

Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Nagrota, which houses the headquarters of White Knight Corps, has been given a facelift in a month-long cleanliness drive "shramdan" by the Indian Army.The 16 Corps conducted the drive to clear the areas used for illegal dumping of garbage.Nagrota also houses the ancient temple complex of Kol Kondi, prestigious institutes such as IIT, IIM and IIFT and the biggest township of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits."White Knight Corps took the noble initiative of conducting a month-long cleanliness drive for a healthy and clean environment. Areas where illegal disposal of garbage was rampant were identified and later cleared," a senior Army officer told reporters.The Army's JCO and soldiers also constructed drains and levelled the ground to channelise the flow of rainwater to avoid accumulation, he added. PTI AB AD AAR