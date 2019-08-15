Army Commander celebrates I-Day with troops along LoC in Kashmir

Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singhcelebrated Independence day on Thursday with troops in forward areas along the Line of Control in north Kashmir and exhorted them to remain alert to meet any emerging security challenges.Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, visited Kupwara, a defence spokesperson said.He interacted with the troops and was briefed about the recent counter-infiltration operations.He was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and lauded the high morale of the troops, the spokesperson said.Lt Gen Singh also appreciated the seamless cooperation and synergy being maintained among all the agencies, which he said was the most critical aspect of successful counter-infiltration and counter-terror operations.Lt Gen Singh also congratulated the gallantry award winners.The general officer conveyed his Independence Day greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and reassured them of the Army's commitment towards their safety, security and wellbeing. PTI AB SOM