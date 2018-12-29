Army commander interacts with girl students in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) On their return from a 10-day capacity building tour during which they also visited several places in New Delhi, a group of 20 girl students from Srinagar interacted with a top Army commander in Udhampur district Saturday and thanked the Army for the experience. General officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacted with the group at Udhampur headquarters and exhorted them to work hard, dream big and contribute positively towards nation building, a defence spokesman said. He said the students from various schools and colleges in Srinagar were returning from a capacity building tour organised under Operation 'Sadhbhavana'. The tour aimed at providing exposure to the students about the rich cultural heritage, diversity and economic growth in the country, besides giving them insight into some of the leading educational institutes. The tour was flagged off by the Chief of Staff of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on December 19. The students visited various places of historical and educational interest including Lady Hardinge Medical College, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Miranda House, Parliament house, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri, the spokesman said. He said the students also visited various places of recreational interest in the national capital. The participants also spoke about the rich experience gained from the tour and thanked the Army for providing such an invaluable exposure, the spokesman added. Farheen Khan, a class 9 student, remarked that the tour was an "unforgettable" exposure and that she was highly impressed with modern teaching practices being followed in some of the leading educational institutions in Delhi. The Army commander complimented all the participants for successful completion of the tour and also presented a book to each of participants, the spokesman said. PTI TAS CK