Army commander reviews operational preparedness of troops at Siachen Glacier

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Y K Joshi Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Army at the Siachen Glacier, a defence spokesman said.The corps commanding officer visited forward posts at the Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness in the sector, the spokesman said.He said Lt Gen Joshi conveyed his appreciation to the troops for their perseverance and fighting spirit even in extreme altitudes of over 20,000 feet and harsh temperatures of up to minus 50 degrees Celsius.Joshi also paid homage to martyrs of Operation MEGHDOOT at the Siachen War Memorial, the spokesman said. PTI SSB ANBANB