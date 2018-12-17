Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Northern Command Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday reviewed the prevailing security situation in Kashmir in the wake of recent anti-militancy operations."Lt Gen Singh arrived in the Kashmir valley on Saturday to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent counter terrorist operations in the region," an army spokesman said.He said during the visit, the Army commander was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen A K Bhatt, at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the overall situation and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps.They also visited the forward areas in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, where the Army Commander was briefed by the officer on ground as on the operational preparedness, the spokesman said.He said during the interaction with the troops, Lt Gen Singh lauded their professionalism, sharp vigil along the Line of Control and high morale and exhorted them to remain alert for any eventuality.Later in the day, the spokesman said, the Army Commander visited hinterland formations in south Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation and recent counter militancy operations."The Army commander complimented the troops for their remarkable successes in eliminating terrorist leadership from south Kashmir and also commended them for their dedication to duty," he said.Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, Lt Gen Singh asked all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir, the spokesman said. PTI SSB MIJ TIRTIR