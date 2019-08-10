Army commander visits border areas in Jammu, Pathankot

Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) Army commander Lt Gen R P Singh on Saturday visited the forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Pathankot to review operational preparedness, officials said.Singh, Officiating Western Army Commander visited Yol Cantt and forward areas of Rising Star Corps on his maiden visit and also reviewed the current situation there, they said.The General visited Headquarters and units located at Yol, Mamun and Jammu areas, where he was briefed about the operational preparedness of Indian Army to counter threats manifested by inimical and anti-national elements, they added.Northern command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh has already conducted forward visits in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Ladakh and North Kashmir areas along the LoC last week. He also visited the hinterland of Kashmir and Jammu. PTI AB RHL