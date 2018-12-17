Army Commander visits hinterland formations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland formations in Kashmir. The Army Commander visited forward posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla sectors, an army official said. He said Lt Gen Singh also visited the hinterland formations in south Kashmir. The army commander complimented troops for their unwavering dedication, selfless devotion and high morale, the official said. PTI SSB MIJ INDIND