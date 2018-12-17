scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Army Commander visits hinterland formations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland formations in Kashmir. The Army Commander visited forward posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla sectors, an army official said. He said Lt Gen Singh also visited the hinterland formations in south Kashmir. The army commander complimented troops for their unwavering dedication, selfless devotion and high morale, the official said. PTI SSB MIJ INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos