Army commander visits LoC in J-K, reviews operational preparedness

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) A top Army commander Thursday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Akhnoor sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness of the personnel and the prevailing security situation, a defence spokesperson said.General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements, he said.Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, the Northern Army commander was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the preparedness of the formations.He was also briefed on the actions taken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid to maintain peace and stability in the region, the spokesman said.He said the commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism.The commander was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids, the official said.Lt Gen Singh was also updated by the White Knight Corps commander about the operations conducted in the recent past, the spokesman said. PTI TAS IJT