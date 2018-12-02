Army conclave deliberates on different aspects of military medicine

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A conference on several aspects of military medicine was organised here Saturday, officials said.The Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Military Medicine Conclave here was attended by top military doctors."Upgradation of the qualitative benchmarks is an ongoing process which cogently addresses the changing disease burden, harnessing of modern technology, optimal availability of resources and the ever-evolving operational milieu," the statement said."These contemporary challenges, which lie at the crossroads of finite manpower and financial resources including clientele expectations, were extensively deliberated at the conclave," it added. The conclave saw a confluence of former director generals as well as the current innovations and futuristic vision of the AFMS fraternity.The network of AFMS medical units and establishments comprises the largest healthcare organisation in the country with a disciplined, dedicated and professionally competent workforce it said. PTI PR RHLRHL