Army conducts cycling expedition for J-K youth

Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) As part of its efforts to reach out to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army Thursday conducted a cycling expedition in the hilly Reasi district, a defence spokesperson said.The expedition comprising 15 local youths and five army men was flagged off from Reasi sports stadium by Brigadier J S Shekhawat, the deputy general officer commanding of the Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform).He said the team of enthusiastic youths covered Baradari Bridge, Salal Dam, Thanpal Bridge, Radkhad, Arnas, Narlu Bridge, Kanthan, Salal Kotli, Jyotipuram, Gran More, Reasi Market and Talwara."The Army has a tradition of fostering the spirit of adventure and sporting activities. It has undertaken various adventure activities for the local population in the region. In consonance with Army's ongoing efforts to educate young minds, the Indian Army conducted this cycling expedition for enthusiastic local youth," he said.He said the cycle expedition was a befitting platform to showcase support of the people to the Indian Army's ongoing bid for bringing harmony, confidence and patriotism among the youth of the region.A defence spokesperson said the event fosters the bond of friendship between the local people and the men in uniform. PTI TAS DPB