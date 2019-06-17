Army convoy targeted with IED blast in Pulwama, 4 personnel injured

(Eds: Updates with injury to 4 security personnel) Srinagar, Jun 17 (PTI) Four security personnel were injured as terrorists Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.An Army Casper, a bullet and mine-proof vehicle, of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted in the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.As per preliminary information from the spot, four security forces personnel received injuries in the incident, he said. The Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination, an official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed.The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. PTI SKL SSB TIRTIR