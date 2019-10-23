Army defuses two missile shells in Poonch

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) The Army on Wednesday defused two anti-tank guided missile shells fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.The shells have been defused by Army engineers in a forward area along the LoC in Poonch district, they said.Pakistan has been resortingto heavy mortar shelling along the LoC for the past over one month. PTI AB DVDV