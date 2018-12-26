scorecardresearch
Army detains man with pistol in border belt of Poonch

Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) The Army has detained a man with a pistol in the border belt of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Wednesday.During a routine checking of vehicles, 20-year-old Mohd Parvez was detained by Army personnel in Mendhar border area with a pistol and a knife, they said.Seven cartridges, a magazine and other items were seized from the man, who is being questioned, the officials said. PTI AB NSDNSD

