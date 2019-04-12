Army doctor saves poll officer's life after cardiac arrest in J&K booth

/R Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) An Army doctor has saved the life of a polling officer, who suffered a cardiac arrest during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election at a high-altitude polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday. Mohamad Riyaz, 44, who was posted at polling station number 126 at a government higher secondary school at Samote, suddenly collapsed and became unconscious on Thursday. He was brought to the medical inspection room of the Army unit in Samote in an unconscious state by locals, the officials said. A medical officer immediately rushed and carried out primary assessment of the patient. The doctor started resuscitative measures for around 10 minutes, after which the patient regained consciousness, the officials said. After regaining consciousness, the polling officer was instantly administered with life-saving cardiac drugs and oxygen. Riyaz's condition improved and his vitals stabilised, following which he was referred to the district hospital. PTI ABHMB