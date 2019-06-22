Army-DSVV team unfurls tricolor at Mt Kedar dome

Haridwar, Jun 22 (PTI) A joint team of Indian Army jawans and volunteers ofDev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya unfurled the tricolour at 22,411 feet Mount Kedar Dome and cleared nearly half-a-dozen high altitude locations of garbage in sub zero temperatures.The 24-member team, which set out on the expedition from DSVV campus on May 19, returned here after achieving the feat late Friday evening, DSVV officials here said on Saturday.The team not only hoisted the national flag at Mount Kedar dome but also held cleanliness drives at Gaumukh (where the Ganga originates), Tapovan, Kirti glacier and Bhojwasa in temperatures ranging from -28 to -32 degree Celsius, they said.The team has brought down five sacks full of litter and garbage from these places, they said.Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya patted the team on its return saying the joint effort by the army and the DSVV was exemplary. Apart from young volunteers from DSVV the team consisted of army jawans posted in Ahmad Nagar (Maharashtra), Jodhpur and Suratgarh (Rajasthan), team leader Major Vikas Shukla said.It is for the first time in 15 years that a team of mountaineers has returned safely after scaling Mount Kedar Dome, Maj Shukla claimed.Mount Kedar Dome is one of the Gangotri group of peaks in western Garhwal Himalayas. PTI Corr ALM RCJ