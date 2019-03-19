Army holds meet with J-K SIDCO management to sensitise them on security issues

Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) The Army Tuesday held a meeting with management of the Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corporation and factory owners of Lassipora industrial estate in Pulwama district to sensitise them on various security issues including presence of foreigners posed as labourers there. "In continuation of relentless efforts to establish peace and building a positive atmosphere with the factory owners and State Industrial Development Corporation Limited management, a meeting was held at SIDCO office," an Army official said. He said the meeting was held to sensitise the factory owners and management about the security issues and "the presence of foreigners/persons from other areas/ foreign tourists presenting themselves as labourers". The meeting was attended by General Manager, Department of Industries and Commerce, Shabir Ahmad, and other members of SIDCO along with 20 factory owners, the official said. "The main aim of the meeting was to make the SIDCO management and factory owners more responsive towards the security threats in and around SIDCO. The meeting discussed several issues including accountablity of outsiders as well as local workers in each factory and installing several cameras at various entry and exit points of SIDCO," he said. The official said the SIDCO management and all members promised their continuous support to security forces in dealing with threats and the people causing it. PTI SSB MIJ CK