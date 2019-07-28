Army jawan commits suicide in J&K

Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Sunday, police said. The 14 Rashtriya Rifles soldier was posted in Chuntimulla area of Bandipora district of north Kashmir, a police official said. He said the jawan was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered, the official said. PTI SSB INDIND