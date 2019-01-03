Army jawan dies in avalanche in J&K

/R Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) A soldier died and another was injured when an avalanche hit an Army post along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, police said. The avalanche hit the post of Rashtriya Rifles in Sawjian sector in the morning. It buried two soldiers, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately, the police said. One jawan died on the spot and another was shifted to hospital, the police added. PTI ABHMB