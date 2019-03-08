Army jawan goes missing from central Kashmir; police suspect abduction

Srinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) An Army jawan was reported missing from central Kashmir's Budgam district Friday evening with police suspecting he could have been abducted by a terror group, officials said. The family of Mohammad Yaseen, posted with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, informed police that some people came to their house at Qazipora Chadura /Rand took him away. Yaseen had come home on a vacation. Efforts are on to locate his whereabouts. PTI SKL GVS