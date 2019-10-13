Army jawan injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) An Army jawan was injured on Sunday as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in north Kashmir's Uri sector by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts, the official said.The injured Army jawan was taken to a medical facility for treatment, he said, adding that the Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression. PTI SSB KJKJ