Army jawan injured in Pak firing along LoC in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) An Army jawan was injured Wednesday after Pakistani troops resorted to firing on forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.On Tuesday, two soldiers were injured in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in shelling and small arms fire from across the border, prompting authorities to shut down schools in some places.Pakistan troops resorted to firing on forward areas in Pallanwala sub-sector Wednesday in which one Army man suffered injuries, they said.He was undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials added.The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people sustaining injuries in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Union Home Ministry. PTI AB IJT