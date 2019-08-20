Army jawan killed as Pak targets forward posts, villages in Poonch

(Eds: Adding details) Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) An Army jawan was killed and four others were injured as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.The Indian Army responded effectively, causing heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, a defence spokesman said.The firing from across the border started in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sector around 11:am.An Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, they saidThe defence spokesman said Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, hailed from Gope Bigha village in Bihar and is survived by wife, Rita Devi."He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty", the spokesman said. Officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in. PTI AB DVDV