Army jawan killed in avalanche in Ladakh's Batalik sector

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) An avalanche hit an Army patrolling party in Batalik sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region killing a soldier, a defence official said. The incident occurred on Friday. Naik Kuldeep Singh was caught in the avalanche and grievously injured, the official said.He was evacuated to military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said. PTI SSB NSDNSD