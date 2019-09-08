Army jawan's wife found dead in Lohardaga

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Sep 8 (PTI) The wife of an Army jawan was found dead on Sunday morning at her home in Lohardaga district with strangulation marks, and the police said they are probing all angles. The woman's body was found at her home at Kundo village under Bhandara police station of the district, the police said.The army jawan, posted in Punjab, married the 25-year-old woman on February 19 this year.Her father, of Nantilo village, in the district filed an FIR with the Bhandara police station alleging his daughter has been murdered, the police said.They said the woman's mother-in-law found her dead when she went inside her room after she did not come out in the morning. The body has been sent for postmortem.The police are investigating a piece of information that three bike-borne persons were seen near the woman's house on Saturday night, sources said, adding the police were probing every angle. PTI COR PVR DIV TIRTIR