Army launches tree plantation drive in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) The Army has initiated a tree plantation drive here, involving students of local schools and colleges, as part of 'Green Earth - Clean Earth' campaign, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.The Jammu-based Tiger division of the Army in coordination with the forest department started the drive in Domana and March Tehsil on Saturday, he said. "In the seven-day drive, 10,000 trees will be planted which includes 5,000 shady trees, 3,000 fruit-bearing trees and 2,000 trees of various other varieties," the official said.In order to ensure that the saplings survive, their ownership is being entrusted to the individuals planting them, he said.He said the students of local schools and colleges under Marh Education Block were also incorporated in the drive and were motivated to plant trees to save the environment. PTI TAS RHL