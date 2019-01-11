Army major, BSF jawan injured in Pak shelling in J-K

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) An Army major and a BSF jawan were injured as Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday. The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire for a third consecutive day Thursday, inviting a strong retaliation from Indian forces, they said. "One Army Major and a constable of BSF were injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Tarkundi forward area of Balakote sector late Thursday," an Army officer said. Both of them were shifted to 166 Military hospital at Jammu and their condition is stated to be stable, the officials said. The incident happened in forward post of '3 BUMP' at around I pm. According to sources, the duo was reportedly injured in sniping. On Wednesday as well, Pakistani troops had fired on and shelled the Kalal forward area in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district twice, the officials said.The continuous shelling and firing on villages has set in a fear psychosis among the border dwellers. With the latest incident, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch seven of first 10 days of the new year. The Pakistani army fired on forward posts along the LoC Poonch district on Tuesday as well. Despite repeated calls, made during Indo-Pak flag meetings, for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, the Indo-Pak border areas witnessed shelling and firing. The chief of northern commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, had Monday visited forward areas along the LoC and reviewed security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts, officials said.Accompanied by White Knightcorps commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward posts of Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, they said.PTI AB SNESNE