Army Major killed in landmine explosion was to tie the knot next month

Dehradun, Feb 17 (PTI) MajorChitresh Bisht, who was killedwhile defusing a landmine along the LoCin Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, was all set to get married next month Major Bisht was leading a bomb disposal squad team for sanitisation when mines were detected on the track in Naushera sector on Saturday. The team defused one of the mines successfully but while neutralizing another mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and died.As the news of Major Bisht's martyrdom spread here on Saturday night, scores of relatives and acquaintances visited his house in Nehru Colony to express condolences with his parents. Major Bisht's marriage had been finalised and he was to come home on February 28, sourced close to the family said.The wedding was due on March 7. Major Bisht's father SS Bisht is a retired policeman and his mother a housewife. The family hails from Ranikhet in Almora district.In a tweet, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "I salute the supreme sacrifice made by Major Bisht in the service of the nation and send my heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family. The entire country stands with them in this hour of grief." Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and former chief minister Harish Rawat have also condoled the death of Major Bisht. Pradesh BJP President Ajay Bhatt and party MLAs Vinod Chamoli and Umesh Sharma Kau were among those who visited the house of the officer.