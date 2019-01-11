Army major, soldier killed in IED blast along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

(Eds: Adds deaths of Army major, soldier (lead to DES 30)) Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) An Army Major and a soldier were killed in an IED blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday, officials said. An improvised explosive device was planted by suspected militants in foot-track along the LoC to target Army soldiers patrolling the borderline in Laam belt of Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, they said. The blast resulted in injuries to two soldiers, including a Major, the officials said, adding they were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries. Army soldiers have been alerted against IED blasts and attacks by the border action teams (BATs) of the Pakistan Army, they said. PTI AB AQSAQS