Army major, two Jaish militants among seven killed in Pulwama encounter

(Eds: Updating with details) Srinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Four Army men, including a major, and two Jaish terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a short distance from the spot where a suicide bomber from the group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus on February 14, defence officials said.A civilian was also killed in the exchange of fire in Pinglan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, they said. "The terrorists are believed to be linked to the February 14 car bombing," a defence official said. One of the militants killed has been identified as Hilal Ahmed, a local believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed, officials said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, about 10 km from the scene of the February 14 terror attack,a police official said.Militants fired at forces as the searches got under way, triggering a gun battle, officials said. The Jaish has claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack that left 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead and five critically wounded. PTI SSB MIJ SKL MINMIN