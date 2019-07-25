scorecardresearch
Army man killed in road accident in UP

Ghazipur (UP),Jul 25 (PTI) An Army personnel was killed near Mishripur village in Karimuddin here allegedly after a four-wheeler hit his bike, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the Army man, Radheyshyam Yadav (36), was going somewhere on his bike, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. No arrest has so far been made in this connection and the matter is being probed, they said. PTI CORR ABN CK

